A Toyota pickup and a Hyundai hatchback collided at the intersection of Bowen and Northfield roads at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Vehicles crash at Bowen and Northfield

One person taken to hospital after a Toyota pickup and a Hyundai hatchback collided Saturday

  • Apr. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A two-vehicle crash diverted traffic at the intersection of Bowen and Northfield roads on Saturday night.

One person was taken to hospital after a Toyota pickup and a Hyundai hatchback collided at the intersection at 9:45 p.m. Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the location.

Firefighters at the scene did not know the direction of travel of the two vehicles at the time of the crash. Each vehicle had just one occupant and the driver of the hatchback was taken to hospital after being checked over at the scene.

Both vehicles required towing.

