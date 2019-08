Emergency crews tend to the occupant of a vehicle involved in a collision at Island Highway and Woodburn Road at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. At least one occupant was taken to hospital by ambulance. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Vehicles collide on Highway 19 in North Campbell River

Emergency crews tend to the occupant of a vehicle involved in a collision at Island Highway and Woodburn Road at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. At least one occupant was taken to hospital by ambulance.