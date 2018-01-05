Vehicles collide in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash in West Kelowna, Friday

As freezing rain hits the Central Okanagan, driving conditions become more treacherous.

In West Kelowna, an SUV and a car collided on Shannon Lake Road at Shannon Way about 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Occupants of both cars were treated for minor injuries.

Both lanes of the road were open while emergency crews were on scene, although the area did become congested with traffic.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and adjust to winter conditions.

The freezing rain should end through the afternoon and early evening as temperatures increase.

