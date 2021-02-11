Vehicle windows smashed in Summerland

The Summerland RCMP detachment is investigating a case of vandalism involving two vehicles parked near the A&W restaurant.

The incident was reported to police Feb. 8 at 11:58 a.m. after windows of two vehicles had been broken.

Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP detachment said a witness told police a person on a bicycle was seen leaving the area. However, so far the person has not been found.

Preston said vandalism incidents of this sort are not common in Summerland. Instead, police more often receive complaints of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

He urges motorists to keep their vehicles locked and to keep valuable items stored so they cannot be seen from outside the vehicle.

