Vehicle theft in Clearwater a reminder to lock doors, take belongings inside

Submitted by

Sgt. G.D. Simpson

July 13

A 27-year-old Clearwater woman called the detachment to report a theft from a vehicle on Old North Thompson Highway in Clearwater. Her wallet was stolen at 5:30 a.m. out of her unlocked Mazda MX3.

Her neighbour saw a 200-pound male in his 30s dressed in red shorts with a grey hat and moustache open her car door in the morning at around the same time. The complainant stated she had left the car door unlocked and her purse on the driver’s seat.

The male was able to grab her beige wallet containing ID cards for herself and her son, but no money. The male said “I ran out of gas” to the on-looking neighbour and left on foot after making attempts to check out the back of the complainant’s house.

Const. Meyer spoke with the complainant who had posted the circumstances of the theft on the Clearwater Info Board on Facebook. Police continue to investigate and are reminding the community to ensure that personal effects and property, including vehicles and residences, are kept locked and secured when not in use.

July 14

At 12:30 p.m. an Alberta motorist attended the RCMP Detachment to report a collision with a moose on Highway 5, 10 kilometres north of Avola.

The male was driving an Alberta-plated Hyundai registered to his wife southbound on the highway toward Avola when a moose ran out of the ditch and struck the driver side of the vehicle. The moose was okay and left the area under his own strength.

The occupants did not suffer any injuries. Though the vehicle was still drivable, it had door, side-view mirror, front driver side panel and minor bumper damage. Const. Meyer obtained photos and placed them on the file. Moose hair was found embedded in the side-view mirror. Damage was estimated under $10,000.

July 15

A passerby called the RCMP at 5:27 a.m. to report a collision on Highway 24 and Eagle Island near Little Fort, noting a single 18-wheeled truck and trailer had gone off the road right and was in the ditch on all wheels. The lone male driver was uninjured and outside of the tractor unit. There were no placards indicating a hazardous material noted on the vehicle.

The complainant was from Prince George and unable to stop. Additionally, there was no cell service at the accident scene.

Const. Meyer was called out to the scene and confirmed there were no injuries and no vehicle damage despite it going off road right and down an embankment. Tow companies from 100 Mile House and Kamloops attended with flaggers due to the dangerous corner and one lane needing to be shut down.

The tractor and trailer were drivable. The lone male driver, a 56-year-old Prince George resident, misjudged the corner. He was issued a violation ticket for fail to keep right. Tractor and trailer plates are registered to a Prince George trucking company.

July 17

TMX’s security manager called the RCMP at 9:15 a.m. to report an attempted theft of fuel from a Trans Mountain work site two kilometres south of Finn Creek near Avola. One of his security guards was checking work sites when he came across a dark blue grey Ford pickup with a red slip tank for fuel in the box.

An Alberta license plate was provided which indicated the pickup was stolen. The vehicle was observed travelling southbound and turning on to Martin Creek Forest Service Road. A security guard was following the vehicle.

Const. Lockwood and Const. Meyer attended to the area where the vehicle was located at the 9.2-kilometre mark with the help of the TMX security manager. The suspect had already fled on a pedal bike. He was observed to be a shirtless, Caucasian male with short spiked hair and a pack on. He had fled into the bush.

Neighbourhood inquiries were conducted as further patrols were made. Our local tow company recovered this vehicle, which was secured at the detachment secure bay for further forensic processing. The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody. He was lodged at the Clearwater detachment until he was released the following afternoon on an appearance notice for court in the fall. Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Clearwater RCMP responded to 49 calls for service this past week.

Sgt. G.D. Simpson is the detachment commander at the Clearwater RCMP Detachment. Anyone with information on a crime is encouraged to call Clearwater RCMP at 250-674-2237 or, to report anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Clearwater Times