Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident in the 3900-block of 25th Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken away by ambulance while RCMP remained on scene to investigate the incident.

Factors contributing to the incident are not known at this point.

No traffic delays were caused by the accident.

