Vehicle stolen from under eyes of Hope resident

A car has been stolen from a driveway on Beacon Road in Silver Creek, according to a Facebook post Monday morning.

The owner had left the car running in the driveway when the thieves made away with the vehicle.

“Someone jumped in the car and took off with a black car in the lead. (The) car was running while the owner went inside to grab her cell phone,” Mark Petryk posted on the Hope BC Bulletin Board.

The car is a 2003 VW Passat, a silver four door vehicle with license plate number 396 NKW.

Residents who see the vehicle are asked to call the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.

