Vehicle smashes through front of furniture store in Nanaimo

A vehicle smashed through a storefront in north Nanaimo this afternoon.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called out at 4 p.m. to the Salvation Army furniture store on Mostar Road, where a Mitsubishi crossover had backed through the shop’s front windows.
There were no reports of injuries. Emergency personnel on scene didn’t immediately know the cause of the accident.
Police and Nanaimo Fire Rescue dealing with car that backed through front windows of Salvation Army store on Mostar Road. No reports of injuries.#Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/Wev9dMLs7d
— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) February 23, 2019