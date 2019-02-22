A vehicle backed through the front of the Salvation Army furniture store in north Nanaimo on Friday afternoon. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Vehicle smashes through front of furniture store in Nanaimo

No injuries reported in Friday incident

  • Feb. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle smashed through a storefront in north Nanaimo this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called out at 4 p.m. to the Salvation Army furniture store on Mostar Road, where a Mitsubishi crossover had backed through the shop’s front windows.

There were no reports of injuries. Emergency personnel on scene didn’t immediately know the cause of the accident.

