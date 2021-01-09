Vehicle smashes into house after being struck by alleged hit-and-run driver in Chilliwack

Incident happened at intersection of First Avenue and Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A vehicle went into a house following a collision at the corner of First Avenue and Nowell Street on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Fawn Larson)

A vehicle plowed into a house at the corner of of First Avenue and Nowell Street after it was hit by a truck on Saturday.

According to witnesses on scene, the driver of a pickup truck was travelling south on Nowell Street when their vehicle collided with a red car on First Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Vehicles travelling along First Avenue have the right-of-way at that intersection.

After it was struck, the red car then went over the sidewalk, across a lawn and into a house on First Avenue.

The driver of the truck, described as an older, dirty blue Chevrolet pickup, allegedly fled the scene.

The female driver of the car was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The corner of First and Nowell has been a problem intersection for a while. Another hit-and-run, where a woman on a bicycle was struck, happened on Oct. 8, 2020.

Chilliwack resident, Fawn Larson, who lives near the intersection started a petition to get a well-lit crosswalk installed there following the cyclist hit-and-run.

“It’s hardly the first time and most certainly won’t be the last,” Larson said, following the Oct. 2 incident.

“What I am wishing to accomplish here is a pedestrian-controlled, bright, well lit-up crosswalk that no one can miss as this is a very active and speedy area that has a lot of pedestrians crossing,” she wrote in her online petition at change.org.

To add your name to the petition, go to chng.it/TjKgGKBk.

