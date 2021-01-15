Vehicle rolls over on Highway 1 near Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Two people in SUV at time of collision in westbound lanes

Two people were in a vehicle that rolled over on Highway No. 1 near Lickman Road. They are now out of the vehicle. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover, westbound on Highway 1, east of the Lickman Road overpass on Friday.

The collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Two people were inside a grey SUV when firefighters, RCMP and paramedics arrived on scene. Both are now out and in the hands of BC Ambulance Service.

This grey SUV rolled over on Highway 1 while travelling westbound near Lickman Road on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

As of 11:40, the freeway was down to a single lane westbound with highway cameras showing traffic backing up past Evans Road.

The crash happened just 20 minutes after another Highway 1 collision between Annis Road and Highway 9 this morning.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Traffic now getting through following car collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

More details to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress