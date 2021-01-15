Vehicle rolls over on Highway 1 near Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover, westbound on Highway 1, east of the Lickman Road overpass on Friday.
The collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 15.
Two people were inside a grey SUV when firefighters, RCMP and paramedics arrived on scene. Both are now out and in the hands of BC Ambulance Service.
As of 11:40, the freeway was down to a single lane westbound with highway cameras showing traffic backing up past Evans Road.
The crash happened just 20 minutes after another Highway 1 collision between Annis Road and Highway 9 this morning.
More details to come.
