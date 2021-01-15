Two people were in a vehicle that rolled over on Highway No. 1 near Lickman Road. They are now out of the vehicle. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Vehicle rolls over on Highway 1 near Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Two people in SUV at time of collision in westbound lanes

  • Jan. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover, westbound on Highway 1, east of the Lickman Road overpass on Friday.

The collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Two people were inside a grey SUV when firefighters, RCMP and paramedics arrived on scene. Both are now out and in the hands of BC Ambulance Service.

This grey SUV rolled over on Highway 1 while travelling westbound near Lickman Road on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

As of 11:40, the freeway was down to a single lane westbound with highway cameras showing traffic backing up past Evans Road.

The crash happened just 20 minutes after another Highway 1 collision between Annis Road and Highway 9 this morning.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Traffic now getting through following car collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

More details to come.

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress

Previous story
B.C.’s police watchdog looking for witnesses to Chilliwack crash that killed Gabe Choi
Next story
Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Just Posted

Most Read