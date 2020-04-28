Vehicle rolls over in Nanaimo Parkway crash

Occupants OK following incident Tuesday afternoon at Northfield Road intersection

A vehicle rolled over in a crash along the Nanaimo Parkway at Northfield Road on Tuesday afternoon. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A vehicle rolled over off the Nanaimo Parkway, but occupants weren’t injured in the crash this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of the parkway at Northfield Road on Tuesday, April 28, at 1:30 p.m., to find a truck upside-down in the ditch next to the northbound merge lane. Two male occupants of the vehicle were OK, said first responders on scene.

Police said the wet roads were a factor in the crash.

Traffic was slowed but was continuing to move around the accident.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, towing on scene rollover crash at Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Rd intersection. Pickup rolled into ditch beside northbound merge lane. Two male occupants OK. Police at scene say wet road a factor in crash.#Nanaimo #Traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/7vgoOvpG7b — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) April 28, 2020

