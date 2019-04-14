At least two vehicles were involved in an incident that left one flipped over in the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street and the other colliding with a light post. (Sydney Morton - Capital News)

Vehicle rollover at intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street

Traffic in the area is at a standstill, no reports of injuries at this time

  • Apr. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A rollover at the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street in Kelowna has traffic at a standstill.

Two vehicles appear to be involved in the incident that left one passenger van tipped over on its side and a car crashed into a light post. RCMP and ambulance are on scene now, no reports of any injuries at this time.

A Black Press reporter on scene says traffic from Glenwood Avenue to Cadder Street is stopped as a result of the accident, with no timeline established yet as to when the scene will be cleared.

More information to come as crews work to clear the road.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

Previous story
Vinyl lovers celebrate Record Store Day in Victoria
Next story
New memorial wall at cemetery

Just Posted

Most Read