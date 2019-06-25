Emergency crews are dealing with a rolled over vehicle this morning on Highway 1 near the Sumas Exit. (Ken Goudswaard/Abbotsford News)

Vehicle roll-over causes Highway 1 delays

Left eastbound and westbound lanes blocked as crews deal with accident

  • Jun. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Traffic has been severely delayed on Highway 1 this morning after a vehicle rolled over westbound before the Sumas Way exit.

Vehicles were originally pulled over onto the left shoulder eastbound, but emergency crews are now on scene attempting to retrieve the car and now both the west and eastbound lanes have been blocked by crews.

Expect significant delays coming from both directions on the highway until the accident is cleared.

More to come.

