Vehicle roll-over causes Highway 1 delays

Left eastbound and westbound lanes blocked as crews deal with accident

Emergency crews are dealing with a rolled over vehicle this morning on Highway 1 near the Sumas Exit. (Ken Goudswaard/Abbotsford News)

Traffic has been severely delayed on Highway 1 this morning after a vehicle rolled over westbound before the Sumas Way exit.

#AbbotsfordBC – A rolled over vehicle on #BCHWY1 westbound before Sumas. There are vehicles pulled onto the left shoulder. No lanes blocked yet. ^jj — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) June 25, 2019

Vehicles were originally pulled over onto the left shoulder eastbound, but emergency crews are now on scene attempting to retrieve the car and now both the west and eastbound lanes have been blocked by crews.

Expect significant delays coming from both directions on the highway until the accident is cleared.

The west and eastbound left lanes are blocked by emergency crews ^jj #BCHWY1 https://t.co/ONbEO37Haq — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) June 25, 2019

More to come.