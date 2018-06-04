Smoke arises from vehicle fire in business parking lot on Juliann Road in West Kelowna late Tuesday afternoon. Photo: David Ogilvie/Contributor

Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna

Accident and vehicle fire keep emergency personnel busy

  • Jun. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency response personnel in West Kelowna were kept busy in West Kelowna this afternoon with two incidents involving vehicles.

The first involved a fire in a compound at the rear of 2514 Juliann Rd. around 4:40 p.m.

The fire was put out quickly thanks to a fast response from local firefighters.

The second auto mishap involved a single-vehicle crash in the left southbound lane on Highway 97 just past the Nancee Way Overpass.

One southbound lane was kept open while waiting for a tow truck to arrive on scene and remove the damaged vehicle.

