Vehicle overturns in head-on highway on-ramp crash in Nanaimo

Three patients transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

An SUV and a taxi minivan collided on the Duke Point Highway on-ramp on Sunday evening. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A head-on crash completely closed a section of highway on-ramps in Nanaimo on Sunday night.

A sport-utility vehicle and a taxi minivan collided on the Duke Point Highway above the Trans-Canada Highway at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

The SUV overturned in the crash.

Crews on scene said the two occupants of the SUV and the taxi driver had gotten out of the vehicles by the time first responders arrived. The patients were being assessed at the scene before being transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

Access to the Duke Point Highway was blocked off from the Trans-Canada Highway southbound, and TCH southbound access from the Duke Point Highway was also blocked.

