Vehicle over embankment slows Highway 97 traffic in Vernon

Reports of a vehicle over an embankment on Highway 97 in Vernon has closed one northbound lane.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m., Friday evening.
The vehicle appears to have gone off the road down a short embankment before stopping against a chain-link fence.
The driver and lone occupant was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on scene as well.
More to come…
