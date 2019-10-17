Police are looking for help finding Barrie Holt. (Contributed)

Vehicle of missing Maple Ridge man is found in Abbotsford

Barrie Holt, 63, is also known to frequent Chilliwack area

Police say the vehicle of a man who was reported missing from Maple Ridge earlier this month has been located in Abbotsford.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, in partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department, says that Barrie Holt, 63, was last in contact with a friend by phone on Oct. 6, at which time he was believed to be in Abbotsford.

On Oct. 11, Holt’s vehicle was located at the Bradner rest stop on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, but Holt – who is known to frequent Abbotsford and Chilliwack – was nowhere in sight.

The vehicle is described as a dark-green, 2004 Ford Ranger pickup with a mismatched blue canopy.

Police are now asking to speak with anyone who was at the Bradner rest stop between Oct. 6 and 11 and might have dash cam footage or might have seen Holt and/or his vehicle.

Holt is described as 5′ 6″ with a slim build and long blonde hair and a grey/blonde goatee. It is not known what he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

