Vehicle located in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run

Ridge Meadows RCMP have located a suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run that took the life of a young mother late Thursday.

Suspect vehicle located in fatal hit and run details to follow #ridgemeadowsrcmp — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 14, 2018

Ridge RCMP started a series of “Super Shifts,” starting Friday, with all sections putting on their uniforms for a coordinated grassroots community policing initiative.

Police are still looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the hit-and-run, which occurred in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway around 9:55 p.m., including those with dashboard cameras and may have video of the incident or the aftermath.

Tassis Vix, 31 or 32, has been identified by her employer as the person who was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling west.

She worked as a veterinarian assistant at Haney Animal Hospital since it opened 15 years ago, and Dr. Bhupinder Johar

said she was a mother who loved animals.

Tix leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, as well as a pet dog.

Johar said Vix was well liked by all.

“She was like a family member to us.”

He said Vix would often help clients find services if they had difficulty with vet expenses.

“She was very nice and kind to everyone.”

Johar said Vix loved animals and in the past owned snakes and an iguana.

He was shocked and heart-broken to hear of her passing, but didn’t know much about the hit-and-run, adding only that Vix lived in the area where it occurred.

“We can pray for her. Rest in peace.”

Police said the vehicle that struck her did not remain in the area and that Vix died at the scene.

Three years ago, in April 2015, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 21700-block of Lougheed.

In June 2013, a 17-year-old was hit by an eastbound RCMP cruiser around 12:30 a.m., while crossing Lougheed Highway, just east of 216th Street. He was seriously injured in the crash. The police car did not have its lights and sirens activated at the time of the accident.

In April 2012, a teen was hit while walking across Lougheed Highway. The 14-year-boy was crossing the highway, near 210th Street, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

In 2010, two pedestrians were killed in two separate accidents on the same stretch.

• Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

