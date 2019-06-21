A vehicle incident heading southbound on Highway 99, between Highway 91 and the Serpentine River Bridge, has blocked two lanes Friday (June 21). (Image: Drive BC webcam)

‘Vehicle incident’ stalls traffic on Highway 99 in Surrey

Drive BC says to expect 'significant' delays

A vehicle incident heading southbound on Highway 99, between Highway 91 and the Serpentine River Bridge, has blocked two lanes Friday afternoon (June 21).

Drive BC says the left lanes heading southbound and northbound are blocked.

“Significant” delays are expected, with an assessment in progress.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Parksville program combats aphids on oak trees
Next story
Terrace’s first licensed marijuana store opens

Just Posted

Most Read