‘Vehicle incident’ stalls traffic on Highway 99 in Surrey

Drive BC says to expect 'significant' delays

A vehicle incident heading southbound on Highway 99, between Highway 91 and the Serpentine River Bridge, has blocked two lanes Friday (June 21). (Image: Drive BC webcam)

A vehicle incident heading southbound on Highway 99, between Highway 91 and the Serpentine River Bridge, has blocked two lanes Friday afternoon (June 21).

Drive BC says the left lanes heading southbound and northbound are blocked.

“Significant” delays are expected, with an assessment in progress.

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 – SB Vehicle incident after #BCHwy91 just before the Serpentine River Bridge has the left lane blocked with NB left lane blocked as well. Crews are en route, expect significant delays #DeltaBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 22, 2019

