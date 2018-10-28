Vehicle incident on Coquihalla Highway halts traffic

If you are heading to the Coquihalla Highway, be sure to have your snow tires on and be prepared.

Traffic is currently moving at a glacial pace on the snow covered pavement.

The snow is affecting traffic near the snow sheds, drivers on the road have reported that cars are sliding on the snow.

Drive B.C. has reported a vehicle incident northbound that has the road closed. There is an assessment in progress but no further information is available at this time.

