Vehicle incident north of Enderby slowing highway traffic: DriveBC

Traffic is affected in both directions on Highway 97A at Fenton Road, just north of the city

  • Jun. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A vehicle incident is slowing highway traffic north of Enderby Saturday afternoon.

The incident is on Highway 97A between Old Salmon Arm Road and Salts Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill, AIMRoads stated in a tweet at 2:47 p.m. June 12.

Traffic is affected in both directions and an assessment is in progress, DriveBC reports.

More to come.

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

