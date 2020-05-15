Vehicle incident closes Highway 3A for several hours on Thursday night

The highway has since reopened to traffic

A vehicle incident near Thrums closed Highway 3A in both directions for several hours last night.

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred on the highway between Brilliant Powerplant Road and Chalmers Road.

The incident forced motorists to take a detour on Pass Creek Road to get through to Castlegar or Nelson.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

Castlegar News has reached out to RCMP for more information on the incident.

More to come.

