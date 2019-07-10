Stock photo

Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 east of Sparwood

A vehicle incident on Highway 3 at Corbin Road, six kilometres east of Sparwood, has closed the highway in both directions.

As per DriveBC, traffic is now single lane alternating.

The next update will be at 3:45 p.m. MST.

