A vehicle incident has closed Highway 16 at Noon-La Rd near Vanderhoof Tuesday, Nov. 10. (DriveBC map)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 16 west of Vanderhoof

Highway not expected to reopen until late Tuesday night

  • Nov. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 16 is closed six kilometres west of Vanderhoof at Noon-La Road due to a vehicle incident Tuesday, Nov. 10.

DriveBC reports the highway is not expected to reopen until 11 p.m.

More to come.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express

