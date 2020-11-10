Vehicle incident closes Highway 16 west of Vanderhoof

Each year on November 11, Canadians pause in a silent moment of remembrance for the men and women who have served and continue to serve their country during times of war, conflict and peace. Known as Remembrance Day, the day honors the brave people who fought for Canada in the First World War (1914-1918), the Second World War (1939-1945) and the Korean War (1950-1953), as well as those who have served since then.