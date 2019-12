Highway 3 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres east of Cranbrook due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

These are not the festive-looking lights you want to see this Christmas. Don't drink and drive. (Black Press Media)

DriveBC reports that the highway is closed between Coopman Rd. and the Rampart rest area.

An assessment is in progress. A detour is available via the Fort Steele-Wardner Road.

An update is expected at 4:15 p.m.