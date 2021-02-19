Vehicle incident causing delays on Hwy 1 west of Golden

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 just west of Golden in Donald is causing delays between Golden and Revelstoke, according to DriveBC.
Emergency crews have been deployed and will be responding on-site.
Road conditions in the area are described as slippery and slushy with compact snow. Adjust driving for winter weather and drive with care.
