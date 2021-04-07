Vehicle incident blocks Highway 97A near Armstrong

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 97A near Armstrong.
Emergency crews are en route to the scene.
#BCHwy97A – Reports of a vehicle incident blocking the southbound lane at Rosedale Ave in #ArmstrongBC. Crews are en route, please pass with care. #VernonBC #SalmonArm #Enderby
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 8, 2021
Motorists in the area are asked to proceed with caution.
Check DriveBC for more updates.
