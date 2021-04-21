More details to come as DriveBC updates the situation

Reports of a vehicle incident along Highway 95 between Golden and Radium. (Drive BC photo)

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident in Castledale just south of Golden on Highway 95.

Highway 95 is part of the detour due to the Kicking Horse Canyon project, which has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden. Traffic between Lake Louise and Golden has been re-routed along highways 93 and 95, through Radium.

