Vehicle hit and run reported in Prince Rupert

Two vehicles were damaged in an early morning hit-and-run on Sept. 14, resulting in Prince Rupert RCMP requesting the public’s assistance to identify a suspect vehicle.

The incident took place overnight in the 1700 block of Atlin Ave. The owners woke up to find their vehicles had been damaged.

“Through investigation police obtained video surveillance of a blue four-door sedan that struck the parked vehicles at 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits, watch commander of the Prince Rupert RCMP, stated.

Police are hoping, with the surveillance footage and with assistance from the community, that the owner of the blue suspect vehicle could be identified.

If you have information related to this event please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.