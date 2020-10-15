Vehicle goes off Highway 1, lands in deep ditch near Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews came to the aid of some people whose car went off Highway 1 Thursday afternoon in Chilliwack, but not before trying to figure out exactly where the crash took place.
Firefighters were originally dispatched to Highway 1 near Annis Road for reports of a car that left the highway and landed in a water-filled ditch around 1 p.m. on Oct. 15.
A short time later, and after crews reported not seeing anything at Annis, they were then dispatched to Highway 1 westbound, west of Lickman Road.
When firefighters arrived at the second location, they found a vehicle that went down a steep embankment near train tracks.
There were at least two people in the vehicle, one who needed help from firefighters be pulled out of the ditch on a stretcher.
The injuries of the two occupants is unknown.
Westbound traffic in the area was down to one lane as a result.
Â
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.