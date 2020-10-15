Emergency crews help a woman off of one stretcher and onto another after the car she was in left Highway 1, west of Lickman Road, and landed in a ditch on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Vehicle goes off Highway 1, lands in deep ditch near Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Chilliwack firefighters come to aid of crash victims after being dispatched to wrong location

Emergency crews came to the aid of some people whose car went off Highway 1 Thursday afternoon in Chilliwack, but not before trying to figure out exactly where the crash took place.

Firefighters were originally dispatched to Highway 1 near Annis Road for reports of a car that left the highway and landed in a water-filled ditch around 1 p.m. on Oct. 15.

A short time later, and after crews reported not seeing anything at Annis, they were then dispatched to Highway 1 westbound, west of Lickman Road.

When firefighters arrived at the second location, they found a vehicle that went down a steep embankment near train tracks.

There were at least two people in the vehicle, one who needed help from firefighters be pulled out of the ditch on a stretcher.

The injuries of the two occupants is unknown.

Westbound traffic in the area was down to one lane as a result.

