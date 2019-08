No serious injuries have been reported

Single vehicle rollover at Camp Road and Maddock Avenue. (Google maps)

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle rollover on Camp Road in Lake Country.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., first responders received reports of a flipped vehicle on Camp Road, near Maddock Avenue.

The area of the rollover is where Camp Road bends before reaching Okanagan Centre Road West.

No serious injuries have been reported, so far.

