Vehicle fire spreads to trees at Penticton beach spot

The fire is at Pyramid beach, off Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton

April 17: 8:20 p.m.

A vehicle was completely engulfed in flames at the Pyramid beach turn off of Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton.

Firefighters are on scene right now as several trees and bushes have also caught fire.

A plume of black smoke could be seen from both Summerland and Penticton.

It isn’t known what kind of vehicle or if anyone is injured.

The highway is currently open both ways.

More to come.

Friday night and into this morning there were two other car fires. One was in Osoyoos and one in Keremeos early this morning.

