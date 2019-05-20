Vehicle fire slows down traffic east of Osoyoos

A vehicle fire has slowed down traffic on Highway 3

A vehicle fire has slowed down traffic on Highway 3, east of Osoyoos.

According to DriveBC, the fire took place between 82nd Avenue and Medicine Wheel Road and it is down to a single alternating lane of traffic.

The estimated time of re-opening is 4 p.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 vehicle fire in #Osoyoos between 82nd Ave. and Medicine Wheel Rd. The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 20, 2019

Have a photo of the fire that you would like to share, email us at newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.