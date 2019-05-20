Vehicle fire slows down traffic east of Osoyoos

A vehicle fire has slowed down traffic on Highway 3

A vehicle fire has slowed down traffic on Highway 3, east of Osoyoos.

According to DriveBC, the fire took place between 82nd Avenue and Medicine Wheel Road and it is down to a single alternating lane of traffic.

The estimated time of re-opening is 4 p.m.

