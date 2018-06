The Penticton Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Ellis Street on Tuesday. Mark Brett/Western News

The Penticton Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle on fire at 350 Ellis St. on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a Dodge minivan, which was located in the parking stalls outside of The Brick, was put out quickly before fire crews arrived.

Traffic was being diverted around the incident but it was expected to be cleared quickly.

