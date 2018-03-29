Vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

No more delays near the West Shore Parkway intersection

A Good Samaritan was quick to help a motorist in need late Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford.

A vehicle caught fire shortly before noon near the West Shore Parkway intersection and someone driving past stopped with a fire extinguisher to help put out the blaze.

Lance Caven, Langford Fire Rescue’s assistant chief of fire prevention, noted the driver and other motorists were able to put out the small electrical fire before crews arrived on scene.

Langford firefighters disconnected the vehicle’s battery and cleaned up the fluids that had spilled on the roadway.

Caven noted crews were impressed by the number of people that stopped to make sure the driver was okay.

Crews were preparing to tow the vehicle just after noon and traffic was back to moving normally at that time.

