Vehicle fire on Hwy 37

The vehicle caught fire going up the hill between the Kitimat River Bridge and Onion Lake

A vehicle caught fire Thursday (Oct. 8) on Hwy 37 after experiencing mechanical troubles while going up a hill, Kitimat RCMP said.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Kitimat RCMP said they were called to a vehicle fire between Onion Lake and the Kitimat River Bridge. The vehicle had been heading towards Terrace, when it experienced a mechanical issue and caught fire while going up the hill after the Kitimat River Bridge.

Police said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, managed to get out without any injury. The fire resulted in a single-lane closure for about an hour, and was then reopened.

