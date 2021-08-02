Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout, believed to have been sparked by a vehicle fire. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel on the scene of a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout.

The fire is believed to have been ignited by sparks and embers carried by the wind from a vehicle/trailer fire just below the highway on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive. The fire started just before 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Township of Spallumcheen puts EOC into effect

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigation leads to arrest of former Kamloops man charged with numerous counts of sexual assault

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star