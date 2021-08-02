Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout, believed to have been sparked by a vehicle fire. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service responding.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel on the scene of a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout.

The fire is believed to have been ignited by sparks and embers carried by the wind from a vehicle/trailer fire just below the highway on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive. The fire started just before 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Township of Spallumcheen puts EOC into effect

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigation leads to arrest of former Kamloops man charged with numerous counts of sexual assault

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

 

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna International Airport flights cancelled due to White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out ‘hot spot’ at scene of grass fire

Just Posted