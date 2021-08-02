Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout, believed to have been sparked by a vehicle fire. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)
Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service responding.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel on the scene of a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout.
The fire is believed to have been ignited by sparks and embers carried by the wind from a vehicle/trailer fire just below the highway on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive. The fire started just before 1 p.m.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Vernon Morning Star
Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)