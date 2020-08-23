Vehicle fire extinguished near Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 in and out of Port Alberni closed for 'safety reasons'

The highway in and out of Port Alberni was closed early Sunday morning (Aug. 23) as a vehicle caught fire near a provincial park.

Members of the Port Alberni RCMP were called to a vehicle fire near Cathedral Grove at 1:10 a.m. and discovered a 2003 Ford Escape engulfed in flames on the side of Highway 4. RCMP closed down the highway for safety reasons and contacted the Coastal Fire Centre, who then contacted the Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD), said Cpl. Jordan Hamlyn of the Port Alberni RCMP.

“The fire was mostly out at that time and we were able to re-open the highway,” said Hamlyn. “[The fire department] doused the flames and cooled the vehicle and the nearby foliage.”

The fire did not spread to the trees, which Hamlyn attributed to the rainy weather over the past few days.

No injuries were sustained in the incident. The highway was re-opened at around 3:30 a.m. and the PAFD remained on scene to clean up.

