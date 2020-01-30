A vehicle fire closes Highway 5

Vehicle fire closes Coquihalla northbound

The estimated time of reopening is 12:30 p.m.

  • Jan. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A vehicle fire has closed the Coquihalla northbound near Highway 5A, Highway 97C and exit 290.

DriveBC first reported the incident about 8 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted on to Highway 5A. Drivers should expect delays.

The estimated time of the road reopening is 12:30 p.m.

