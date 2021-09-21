Vehicle engulfed in flames in Vernon

Firefighters respond to fire around 18th Street

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire across from Lakeview Park on 18th Street Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

A utility trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at a home across from Lakeview Park Tuesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a vehicle fire just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The nearest structure is reportedly approximately eight feet from the fully involved vehicle.

A parked RV next to the trailer was damaged by the blaze but the home appears to be unscathed.

Vernon Fire remains on scene.

READ MORE: One dead in Vernon shooting

READ MORE: 3rd annual ride in memory of Penticton man killed in Kamloops shooting

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star