Vehicle cuts path of destruction through busy Victoria parking lot

This was the scene Sunday afternoon after the driver of a blue Subaru hit several vehicles in the parking lot near the Beacon Hill Children's Farm. (Nina Grossman/Black Press).

Seven vehicles are damaged after the driver of a blue Subaru wove a path of destruction through the parking lot near the Beacon Hill petting zoo.

The driver hit several vehicles as he drove down the lot, eventually crossing a curbed median and launching on top of a white hatchback.

Police are still investigating the incident, but report no serious injuries at this stage. Police believe that it may have been an incident of the Subaru driver mistaking the accelerator pedal for the break pedal.

“We came to a report of a multiple vehicle [ incident] and when we got on scene we found one car on top of the other,” said Const. Mike Jarosz. “Our investigation is ongoing right now but it appears that there is nothing criminal in nature…the driver might have mixed up break and accelerator.”

Mayhem at Beacon Hill Park where the driver of a blue Subaru damaged seven other vehicles and drove on top of a white hatchback. Police say there were no injuries. #yyjtraffic #yyj pic.twitter.com/7BmjFeedJy — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) March 17, 2019

The incident drew a considerable crowd as it happened in one of the region’s most popular and busiest parks. Beacon Hill Park is not only popular with locals, but also tourists, who come to enjoy the park’s beauty and various attractions that include the Beacon Hill Children Children’s Farm.

Circle Drive was closed in to traffic in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

No other details are available at this stage, but Black Press will update this story as they become available.

Unsettling crunching sounds are heard as the hatchback is pulled from beneath the Subaru. Yikes. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/TMmJpvlCJJ — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) March 18, 2019

With files from Nina Grossman.

