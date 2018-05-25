Vehicle crosses into median and flips on Pat Bay Hwy

The vehicle landed upside down in oncoming lanes of traffic on the McKenzie overpass

The accident happened on the Pat Bay Highway, at the McKenzie overpass. (Travis Pattersen/Saanich News)

Traffic is delayed on the Pat Bay Highway this afternoon after a car flipped over onto its roof.

The crash happened on the McKenzie overpass at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday when a silver vehicle travelling southbound drove onto the grass median dividing the highway and launched into the air, landing upside down in the middle of northbound traffic lanes.

Emergency crews, including the Saanich Fire Department, are on scene. They had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue one person trapped inside. That person has since been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the McKenzie onramp, across the street and back on the Pat Bay Highway onramp from McKenzie. Southbound traffic is not affected at this time, but expect delays.