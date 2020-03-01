Hansen’s Classic Pizza is located at 605 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Vehicle crashes through front windows of Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna

The incident occurred at about 4:05 p.m. on Saturday

  Mar. 1, 2020
Hasen’s Classic Pizza is closed for renovations, but not by choice.

On Saturday night at about 4:05 pm. a vehicle crashed through its front windows causing a large amount of damage.

The Kelowna RCMP and two fire engines arrived on the scene.

Hansen’s Pizza’s voicemail said the shop will be closed for a minimum of two days.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP and Hansen’s Pizza for comment.

