Vehicle crashes through front windows of Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna

The incident occurred at about 4:05 p.m. on Saturday

Hansen’s Classic Pizza is located at 605 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Hasen’s Classic Pizza is closed for renovations, but not by choice.

On Saturday night at about 4:05 pm. a vehicle crashed through its front windows causing a large amount of damage.

The Kelowna RCMP and two fire engines arrived on the scene.

Hansen’s Pizza’s voicemail said the shop will be closed for a minimum of two days.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP and Hansen’s Pizza for comment.

