Vehicle crashes through front windows of Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna

Hasen’s Classic Pizza is closed for renovations, but not by choice.
On Saturday night at about 4:05 pm. a vehicle crashed through its front windows causing a large amount of damage.
The Kelowna RCMP and two fire engines arrived on the scene.
Hansen’s Pizza’s voicemail said the shop will be closed for a minimum of two days.
Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP and Hansen’s Pizza for comment.
; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor