Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 259 calls for service during the week of October 21-27. Of those calls, approximately 161 were received during the week, Monday Oct. 21 to midnight Oct. 24.

Below are some highlights from the weekday calls.

Vehicle crashes off Birch Hill Drive

A car ended up being supported only by trees after a single-vehicle collision on Birch Hill Drive Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., Terrace RCMP responded to an abandoned 911 call from a cellphone mapping to the area of Birch Hill. A woman called back to advise police she had been in an accident but was okay. Police attended and located the vehicle off road on the south side of the downhill slope. Both the driver and passenger were out and appeared uninjured.

The vehicle was towed and the driver received a ticket for driving without due care.

Fights reported downtown

In less than an hour, Terrace RCMP received two reports of fighting on the 4600 block of Lazelle Avenue.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Oct. 21, police attended the area reported and spoke to those present. Patrols were made, but police were unable to locate those involved.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called again to the 4600 block of Lazelle Avenue for a report of two men fighting in the alley while a third was on the ground being assaulted.

Police attended and located a man who was taken to the hospital. He was uncooperative with police.

Theft from vehicle/fraud reported

Police are investigating a fraud file following a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

On Oct. 22, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Terrace RCMP received a report of someone trying to cash cheques stolen from an unlocked vehicle around 6 a.m. on the 4900 block of Walsh Street.

Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

Bike theft and bear spray file leads to arrest

A man was arrested for offences including possession of a dangerous weapon, threats, and breaches, following a report to police last week.

Around 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2019, Terrace RCMP responded to an incident involving a man trying to steal a bike and pointing bear spray at another person on the 4800 block of Lazelle Avenue.

Police located a man matching the description provided shortly after and arrested him.

Coin laundry machines damaged, stolen from

Police are investigating after a series of thefts from coin laundry machines in Terrace.

On Oct. 24, around 9 a.m., Terrace RCMP received a report of damaged washers and dryers on the 4700 block of Walsh Avenue. Money had been stolen from them.

Around 09:50 a.m., police received a similar report from the 2600 block of Pear Street. Another report was received around noon, this time from the 4900 block of Davis Avenue, and then again around 4 p.m. on the 4200 block of Sparks Street. Around 6:20 p.m., police received a related report on the 2600 block of Sparks Street.

Sobering up with police

Approximately 10 people sobered up with police Oct. 21-24 for disturbance related calls.

On Oct. 22, a man was arrested near Lazelle Avenue and Emerson Street. The rest of the arrests related to disturbances were made on Oct. 24 on the 4600 block of Haugland Avenue, the 3800 block of Muller Avenue, the 3200 block of Eby Street, Kalum Street and Greig Avenue, the 4600 and 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue, and Olson Avenue.

Of those arrested Oct. 24, one was a woman and eight were men. All were released after sobering up safely.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.