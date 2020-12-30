Vehicle crashes and rolls off the road on the highway in Nanaimo

Driver taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash on the Nanaimo Parkway near Aulds Road

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle crashed and rolled off the Nanaimo Parkway during this morning’s downpour.

Emergency crews were called out just before 9:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on the parkway near the Aulds Road intersection.

The vehicle was upside-down in the highway median and turning it upright and towing it away slowed traffic in both directions.

A female driver was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with minor injuries, said crews on scene.

READ ALSO: One person taken to hospital in highway crash in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: One person taken to hospital in highway crash in Nanaimo

