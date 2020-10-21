A power outage caused by a vehicle crash affected 2,178 BC Hydro customers in Enderby Wednesday night, Oct. 21, 2020. (BC Hydro image)

Vehicle crash in Enderby knocks out power for more than 2,000

  • Oct. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle crash knocked out power for more than 2,000 Enderby and Grindrod residents Wednesday evening.

The outage affects 2,178 BC Hydro customers north of Highway 97A and south of Grandview Bench Road. Power has been off since 5:18 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident knocked down lines near Enderby’s Fenton Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill.

BC Hydro crews are expected to arrive by 6:30 p.m.

