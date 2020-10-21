Vehicle crash in Enderby knocks out power for more than 2,000

BC Hydro crews are expected to arrive by 6:30 p.m.

A power outage caused by a vehicle crash affected 2,178 BC Hydro customers in Enderby Wednesday night, Oct. 21, 2020. (BC Hydro image)

A vehicle crash knocked out power for more than 2,000 Enderby and Grindrod residents Wednesday evening.

The outage affects 2,178 BC Hydro customers north of Highway 97A and south of Grandview Bench Road. Power has been off since 5:18 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident knocked down lines near Enderby’s Fenton Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill.

#BCHwy97A – Reports of Vehicle incident with hydro lines down near Fenton road in #EnderbyBC.

Crews en route. #VernonBC #SalmonArmBC — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) October 22, 2020

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star