Vehicle accident just outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna. Southbound traffic halted. Ambulance on scene. (Photo - Brendan Shykora)

Vehicle crash between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on April 12

  • Apr. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A car crash in between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road, outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna halted traffic.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The southbound lane has since been opened to one lane, but travellers should prepare for delays.

