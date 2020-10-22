Vehicle collides with propane line causing explosion in Thornhill

Driver caught fire, is now being treated at Mills Memorial Hospital

A vehicle collided with a propane line causing an explosion in Thornhill around 5 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Terrace RCMP received a driving complaint, according to an RCMP press release. As police were on their way to the 4600 block of Queensway Dr., they were told the driver had struck a propane line in an empty lot.

Upon arriving, RCMP members observed the vehicle burst into flame. RCMP removed the driver, who was on fire, and extinguished the flames on the driver.

Ambulance and fire services were called as well as Pacific Northern Gas to assist with the situation.

The driver was transported to Mills Memorial Hospital, though it’s not clear what condition they were in.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Terrace RCMP are asking members of the public to come forward with any information that might be of use as police investigate the cause of the crash. Information can be reported to the Terrace RCMP detachment at 260-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

