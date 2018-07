No injuries in blaze, according to witnesses

A vehicle is fully engulfed by fire on the access road toward China Creek Marina, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Everyone got out of the vehicle safely. CHERYL MAKARO PHOTO

A vehicle caught fire about two kilometres away from China Creek Marina on Sunday afternoon, sparking a blaze that threatened trees on the side of the road.

Cheryl Makaro and her husband, who were driving by the scene, said everyone got out of the vehicle. Fire crews were on their way to extinguish the blaze.

We will report more when we have more information.

