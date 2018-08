A vehicle fire was reported Thursday in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding a vehicle fire in the parking lot underneath the Ramada Hotel.

Crews arrived on scene at about 1:45 p.m. at the hotel located at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive to find a collector Thunderbird on fire.

Bartender Shawn Ginger used a fire extinguisher before fire department crews arrived.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The owner of the hotel refused to comment.

